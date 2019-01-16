Classic Rock Almanac January 16, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1957-The Cavern Club opened its doors as a Jazz club in Liverpool, England. The Quarry Men first played there seven months later and four years after, they would return as The Beatles. Paul McCartney visited the re-built club near the end of 1999 for a short set of old Rock and Roll tunes.

1965-Chad Allen And The Expressions release their first album under their new name, Guess Who. A single issued from the L.P. was a cover version of Johnny Kidd's "Shakin' All Over" that helped launch the career of one of Canada's most successful Rock bands.

1976-Peter Frampton's "Frampton Comes Alive!" is released. The album takes just five weeks to go Gold and turns Platinum in less than three months. It sold 19 million copies in its first year.

1980-Paul McCartney is arrested after officials found half a pound of marijuana in his suitcase at Tokyo Airport. Wings' scheduled eleven date tour is canceled and Paul is sentenced to ten days behind bars.

1988-George Harrison tops the Billboard chart with the first single from his "Cloud Nine" album, "Got My Mind Set On You", an old favorite of George's that was originally recorded by James Ray in 1962. In the UK, Harrison's version spent four weeks at number 2.

1996-Jamaican authorities open fire on Jimmy Buffett's seaplane, mistaking it for a drug trafficker's plane. U2 singer Bono and Island Records producer Chris Blackwell were with Buffett, but no one was hurt. The incident inspired Buffett to write a song called "Jamaica Mistaica".

2018-Glenn Frey's widow, Cindy filed a wrongful death lawsuit against doctors at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York. The suit claimed that hospital staff and the gastroenterologist who cared for the Eagles guitarist in 2015, were negligent in treating the singer's bowel disease.

BORN TODAY

1950-Bob Kulick

guitarist and Grammy Award-winning record producer, best known for his studio work with KISS and for his tenure in W.A.S.P.