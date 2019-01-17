Classic Rock Almanac January 17, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1963-Keith Richards, Mick Jagger, Brian Jones, Bill Wyman, Charlie Watts and Ian Stewart perform together for the first time at London's Marquee Jazz Club.

1967-40-year-old David Mason recorded the piccolo trumpet solo for The Beatle's "Penny Lane" at Abbey Road Studios in London. He was paid 27 pounds, 10 shillings ($42) for his performance. In August, 1987, the trumpet he used was sold at a Sotheby's auction for $10,846.

1996-David Bowie, Tom Donahue, The Jefferson Airplane, Little Willie John, Gladys Knight And The Pips, The Velvet Underground, Pink Floyd, Pete Seeger and The Shirelles are inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

2011-John Mellencamp filed for divorce from his wife Elaine after 18 years.

2016-David Bowie's final album, "Blackstar", debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 chart, giving the late music legend his first ever #1 album. Bowie died of cancer on January 10th, two days after "Blackstar" was released.

2016-Dale Griffin, drummer and founding member of the British Glam-Rock band Mott The Hoople, passed away at the age of 67. The group reached #37 on the Hot 100 in 1972 with the David Bowie written "All The Young Dudes".

2016-Mic Gillette, a horn player who helped found Tower Of Power, died following a heart attack at the age of 64. The band placed three songs on the Billboard Top 40 chart, including the #17 hit, "So Very Hard To Go" in 1974.

2018-The Eagles settled a lawsuit with a hotel in Todos Santos, Baja California Sur after the establishment agreed to stop using the name Hotel California. The small hotel originally opened under that name in 1950, but went through subsequent ownership and name changes since then. Attorneys for the group successfully argued that the business was trying to capitalize on the success of The Eagles' most famous song by implying that they were connected to the band.

BORN TODAY

1948-Mick Taylor

guitar, John Mayall's Bluesbreakers, joined The Rolling Stones in 1969 (aged 20), and left the Stones in 1974.