Classic Rock Almanac January 18, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1964-The Beatles had their first appearance on the US singles chart with "I Want to Hold Your Hand". The disc entered the Billboard Hot 100 at #45, just ten days after its release, making it the fastest-breaking and the fastest selling single in Capitol Records history.

1969-Pete Best, the drummer that The Beatles kicked out of the group in favor of Ringo Starr, wins a defamation suit against John, Paul and George. He had sought 8 million dollars, but won a considerably less, though undisclosed amount.

1973-A Rolling Stones benefit concert raises $200,000 for Nicaraguan earthquake relief. Mick Jagger donated an additional $150,000, as his wife Bianca is from Nicaragua.

1977-Jimmy Carter's inauguration had entertainment provided by Linda Ronstadt, John Lennon, Paul Simon, Gregg Allman, The Marshall Tucker Band and The Charlie Daniels Band.

1989-At just 38 years old, Stevie Wonder becomes the youngest living person to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. At a ceremony held at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York, other inductees include The Rolling Stones, The Temptations, Otis Redding and Dion DiMucci.

2016-67-year-old Glenn Frey, co-founder of The Eagles, died of rheumatoid arthritis, acute ulcerative colitis and pneumonia while recovering from intestinal surgery. Along with helping the band place eighteen songs on the Billboard Top 40 between 1972 and 1995, Frey also reached the chart seven times as a solo artist.

2017-Paul McCartney filed a lawsuit against Sony/ATV seeking to regain the publishing rights to 267 of The Beatles' classic tunes. As part of the US 1976 Copyright Act, songs in the Lennon-McCartney catalogue, composed between September 1962 and June 1971, become eligible for copyright termination in the US after 56 years.

2018-The Recording Academy's National Board of Trustees added several new songs to The Grammy Hall Of Fame. Those included were David Bowie's "Space Oddity", Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You", Queen's "A Night At The Opera", Linda Ronstadt's "Heart Like A Wheel" and Sam Cooke's "Bring It On Home To Me."