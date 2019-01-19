Classic Rock Almanac January 19, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1963-The Beatles make their first ever TV appearance on the UK TV show Thank Your Lucky Stars, where they perform their current #45 hit, "Please Please Me".

1974-For $4 you could see Bruce Springsteen at Kent State University in Ohio as the opening act for Black Oak Arkansas.

1976-American promoter Bill Sargent issues a $30 million offer to The Beatles to re-unite for one show. He proposes that the band play together for at least twenty minutes at any venue they choose on July 5th. The former members of the group wasted no time in turning him down, but Sargent would later say that he was shocked by the refusal.

1993-An inaugural concert is held in Landover, Maryland to honor President-elect Bill Clinton. Aretha Franklin sings "I Have A Dream" and Fleetwood Mac perform "Don't Stop", a tune that the Clinton campaign used as their theme song. Others appearing were Michael Jackson, Michael Bolton, Judy Collins, Chuck Berry and Little Richard.

1994-Paul McCartney inducts John Lennon into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, saying "The thing you must remember is, that I'm the number one John Lennon fan. I love him to this day and I always did love him."

1998-Rock 'n' Roll pioneer Carl Perkins died of stroke related causes at the age of 65. Carl wrote and recorded "Blue Suede Shoes" which went to number 2 for him in 1956, selling 2 million copies. The Elvis Presley version topped out at number 20 the same year. Alcoholism and a car accident kept Perkins from fulfilling his full potential, as he never reached the US Top 40 again.

BORN TODAY

1943-Janis Joplin

singer

1947-Rod Evans

singer who was an early member of Deep Purple

1950-Francis Buchholz

from Scorpions