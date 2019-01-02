Classic Rock Almanac January 2, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1971-George Harrison became the first solo Beatle to have a #1 album in the US when "All Things Must Pass" went to the top of the Billboard chart for a seven week stay

1979-Shock rocker Sid Vicious went on trial for stabbing his girlfriend, Nancy Spungen. The trial was never completed as Vicious died a month later of a heroin overdose. He had attempted suicide twice while in a cell after his arrest.

1988-Michael Jackson and Bono shared first place in an American poll of 'the most beautiful lips'.

1990-Phil Collins started a three-week run at the top of the Billboard album chart with "...But Seriously". It will become the second best selling album of the year, behind Janet Jackson's "Rhythm Nation 1814".

1994-Meat Loaf started a three week run at the top of the UK album chart with "Bat Out Of Hell II - Back Into Hell". The LP, which featured the single "I'd Do Anything for Love", also topped the charts in the US and Australia and has sold more than 14 million copies world-wide.

2008-Billboard.com reported that Paul McCartney underwent a heart-related surgical procedure in the latter part of 2007

2018-Tony Calder, the music manager who promoted the Beatles' debut single "Love Me Do", died at the age of 74 following a battle with pneumonia.



BORN TODAY

1931-Frank Marocco

piano-accordionist, arranger and composer He worked together with Brian Wilson and the Beach Boys, and performed on the 1966 classic album Pet Sounds.