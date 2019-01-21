Classic Rock Almanac January 21, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1966-Beatle George Harrison marries his long-time girlfriend, fashion model Patti Boyd, whom he met on the set of the Beatles' first movie, A Hard Day's Night. She would leave an unfaithful Harrison in the mid-'70s and hooked up with Eric Clapton, who would write the song "Layla" about her. Those two would marry in May 1979, but split in 1988.

1984-Yes hits number one on the Billboard Hot 100 with their only Top Ten hit, "Owner Of A Lonely Heart". It reached #28 hit in the UK.

1987-The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducts The Coasters, Eddie Cochran, Bo Diddley, Aretha Franklin, Marvin Gaye, Bill Haley, B.B. King, Clyde McPhatter, Ricky Nelson, Roy Orbison, Carl Perkins, Smokey Robinson, Muddy Waters, Hank Williams and Jackie Wilson.

BORN TODAY

1938-DJ Wolfman Jack

Master of ceremonies for the rock 'n' roll generation of the '60s on radio, and later on television during the '70s.

1941-Richie Havens

folk singer