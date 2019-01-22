Classic Rock Almanac January 22, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1977-Peter Green, who had earlier left Fleetwood Mac, was institutionalized after firing a pistol in the general direction of a delivery boy who was attempting to deliver a $30,000 royalty check. Green had renounced Rock and Roll in 1970 and didn't want the money. He later worked as a hospital porter and a gravedigger, but came back in 1979 to record "In the Skies", which did manage some moderate success.

1989-Gene Simmons of Kiss and former Playboy model Shannon Tweed have a son they name Nicholas Adam Simmons.

1994-The number 1 song on Billboard's Hot 100 was "All For Love" by Bryan Adams, Sting and Rod Stewart. The tune was the first number one for Sting since 1983's "Every Breath You Take" by The Police and the first for Stewart since "Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?" from 1978. The track was written for the movie The Three Musketeers.

2001-Santana started a three week run at #1 on the Billboard Hot 200 chart with "Supernatural". The album spent a total of nine weeks at the top during the year.

2017-Peter Overend Watts, the original bassist for Mott the Hoople who played on the band's only Billboard Top 40 hit, "All The Young Dudes", died of throat cancer at the age of 69.

BORN TODAY

1931-Sam Cooke

singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur

1949-Nigel Pegrum

drummer who was in an early line-up of the Small Faces, then played drums with Lee Grant And The Capitols before joining Spice, who subsequently changed their name to Uriah Heep.

1949-Vini Lopez

drummer. Between 1968 and 1974 Lopez backed Bruce Springsteen in several bands, including Steel Mill and the E Street Band.

1953-Steve Perry

vocals, Journey, solo

1960-Michael Hutchence

singer, songwriter from INXS