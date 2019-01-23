Classic Rock Almanac January 23, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1956-Rock 'n' Roll fans in Cleveland, Ohio who were under 18 were banned from dancing in public unless accompanied by an adult after Ohio Police started enforcing a law dating back to 1931.

1973-After reading a note that says 'an accord has been reached for peace in Vietnam', Neil Young announces to a Madison Square Garden crowd, "Peace has come."

1975-Supertramp kick off a 13 date British tour to promote their third album "Crime Of The Century". The LP will spawn the single "Dreamer", which will reach #13 in the UK and #15 in the US.

1978-Chicago's guitarist, 32 year old Terry Kath, accidentally shot and killed himself while playing with a gun at a party, telling others around him that the gun was unloaded. His spot in the band would be filled by Donny Dacus, who previously played guitar with Stephen Stills.

1990-Former Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Allen Collins died of pneumonia after being ill for several months. He was 37. Collins had survived a plane crash in 1977 that killed three other band members.

2011-Former Beatles drummer Richard Starkey filed an application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office to register the name "Ringo".

2015-Representatives for Bob Dylan announced that 50,000 copies of his latest album, "Shadows in the Night", would be randomly included in the February issue of AARP The Magazine.

BORN TODAY

1950-Danny Federici

the late organ and keyboard player for Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band

1953-Robin Zander

singer, songwriter from Cheap Trick