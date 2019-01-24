Classic Rock Almanac January 24, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1962-The Beatles signed a contract to have Brian Epstein manage the group, giving him 25% of what they earned. Epstein never added his signature to the document.

1969-New Jersey state prosecutors issue a warning to record dealers that they will be charged with distributing pornography if they are caught selling the John Lennon / Yoko Ono LP "Two Virgins". The front cover of the album showed the pair frontally nude, while the back cover showed them from behind. The rather unflattering photo would later be described by Lennon as a picture of "two slightly overweight ex-junkies". Somehow "Two Virgins" still managed to reach #124 in the US, but failed to chart at all in the UK, where only 5,000 copies were ever pressed.

2013-Fleetwood Mac announced that the re-issue their 1977 album "Rumours" would be packed with unreleased material from the studio and live versions of old favorites. They were slated to hit the road for their first tour since 2009, starting in April.

2017-Butch Trucks, a drummer and founding member of The Allman Brothers Band, passed away at the age of 69. His real name was Claude Hudson Trucks.

BORN TODAY

1941-Neil Diamond

singer, songwriter

1947-Warren Zevon

late singer, songwriter