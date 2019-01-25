Classic Rock Almanac January 25, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1964-The Beatles scored their first number one best seller in the US when "I Want To Hold Your Hand" reached the top of the Cash Box Magazine music chart. The Fab Four would eventually rack up 25 number ones in America.

1971-Grace Slick and Paul Kantner of Jefferson Airplane become the proud parents of a baby girl. They originally wanted to name the child God, but after a storm of controversy, settled on China.

1983-Allman Brothers bassist Lamar Williams died of cancer at the age of 34.

BORN TODAY

1958-Gary Tibbs

bassist who has worked with Roxy Music and Adam And The Ants