Classic Rock Almanac January 26, 2019
ANNIVERSARIES
1974-Ringo Starr went to #1 on the Billboard singles chart with his version of Johnny Burnette's 1960, #8 hit "Your Sixteen". The track featured Paul McCartney on kazoo and Harry Nilsson on background vocals. It reached #3 in the UK.
1977-As the Punk music movement continued to grow, The Clash sign a 100,000 Pound contract with CBS Records, a remarkable amount for a band that had played a total of about thirty gigs and very few as a headliner.
BORN TODAY
1948-Corky Laing
drummer with Mountain
1953-Lucinda Williams
rock, folk, blues and country music singer and songwriter
1957-Eddie Van Halen
guitarist with Van Halen