Eddie Van Halen

© Admedia, Inc

Classic Rock Almanac January 26, 2019

January 26, 2019
Categories: 
Classic Rock Almanac
Music

ANNIVERSARIES

1974-Ringo Starr went to #1 on the Billboard singles chart with his version of Johnny Burnette's 1960, #8 hit "Your Sixteen". The track featured Paul McCartney on kazoo and Harry Nilsson on background vocals. It reached #3 in the UK.

1977-As the Punk music movement continued to grow, The Clash sign a 100,000 Pound contract with CBS Records, a remarkable amount for a band that had played a total of about thirty gigs and very few as a headliner.

BORN TODAY

1948-Corky Laing
drummer with Mountain

1953-Lucinda Williams
rock, folk, blues and country music singer and songwriter

1957-Eddie Van Halen
guitarist with Van Halen

Tags: 
classic rock almanac