Classic Rock Almanac January 26, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1974-Ringo Starr went to #1 on the Billboard singles chart with his version of Johnny Burnette's 1960, #8 hit "Your Sixteen". The track featured Paul McCartney on kazoo and Harry Nilsson on background vocals. It reached #3 in the UK.

1977-As the Punk music movement continued to grow, The Clash sign a 100,000 Pound contract with CBS Records, a remarkable amount for a band that had played a total of about thirty gigs and very few as a headliner.

BORN TODAY

1948-Corky Laing

drummer with Mountain

1953-Lucinda Williams

rock, folk, blues and country music singer and songwriter

1957-Eddie Van Halen

guitarist with Van Halen