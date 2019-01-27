Classic Rock Almanac January 27, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1964-The Rolling Stones appear as judges on the British rate-a-record TV show called Juke Box Jury. Their rude behavior on the set causes a furor in the British press.

1970-John Lennon writes, records and mixes "Instant Karma" during a nine hour session. Phil Spector produced the effort with George Harrison on guitar, Billy Preston on piano, Klaus Voormann on bass and Alan White on drums.

2002-Brian Wilson played the first of four sold-out nights at The Royal Festival Hall, London.

2014-Pete Seeger, the banjo-picking troubadour who introduced generations of Americans to their Folk Music heritage, died of natural causes at the age of 94. As a member of The Weavers, he recorded such hits as "Goodnight Irene" and "On Top of Old Smokey" and would go on to write "If I Had a Hammer", "Turn, Turn, Turn", "Where Have All the Flowers Gone" and "Kisses Sweeter Than Wine".

2015-Black Sabbath bassist, 65-year-old Geezer Butler, was arrested in California after a bar fight following an argument that escalated into a physical confrontation. Police said he was released after detox and citation.

BORN TODAY

1918-Elmore James

blues guitarist, singer, known as the King of the Slide Guitar.

1944-Nick Mason

drums, percussion and tape effects, Pink Floyd

1951-Brian Downey

drummer and founding member of Thin Lizzy

1951-Seth Justman

keyboards, vocals with The J Geils Band

1957-Janick Robert Gers

guitarist with Iron Maiden

1968-Mike Patton

singer and multi-instrumentalist with Faith No More and others.