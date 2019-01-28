Classic Rock Almanac January 28, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1965-The Who perform their debut hit, "I Can't Explain" on the UK music show Ready, Steady, Go!. To project the desired image, the hand-picked audience consists only of teens dressed in the current Mod fashion.

1968-Jim Morrison of The Doors is arrested and charged with public drunkenness after harassing a security guard at a Las Vegas adult movie theatre.

1985-Forty-six major American recording artists came together at A&M Studios in Hollywood, to record "We Are The World", a song written by Michael Jackson and Lionel Ritchie. The effort was part of an album called "USA for Africa" and featured Bob Dylan, Kenny Rogers, Stevie Wonder, Tina Turner, Billy Joel, Diana Ross, Dionne Warwick, Daryl Hall, Huey Lewis, Cyndi Lauper, Kim Carnes, Willie Nelson, Steve Perry, Ray Charles and others. Those attending the session were asked to "leave your egos at the door."

1993-Geffen Records files a $30 million breach of contract suit against Don Henley, claiming that he failed to deliver the final two albums that he agreed to in his contract. The suit would be settled before coming to trial with undisclosed terms.

1997-MCA Records announces that it has come to an agreement with Jimi Hendrix's family to acquire the rights to the entire Jimi Hendrix catalog.

2005-Legendary Rock drummer and Hall of Fame inductee Jim Capaldi died after a brief fight with stomach cancer. He was 61. Jim is most often remembered as a member of Traffic, with Steve Winwood and Dave Mason.

2009-Billy Powell, Lynyrd Skynyrd's keyboardist who played on "Sweet Home Alabama" and survived the 1977 plane crash that killed three band members, died of a suspected heart attack. He was 56.

2016-74-year-old Paul Kantner, founding member, guitarist and vocalist for Jefferson Airplane and later Starship, died after suffering a heart attack. In the 1960s, he and Grace Slick led the band to five Gold albums including 1967's "Surrealistic Pillow" and 1968's "Crown of Creation". Even greater success came in the 1970s as Starship with the Double Platinum "Red Octopus" LP.

BORN TODAY

1944-Andrew Loog Oldham

producer, manager and the first Rolling Stones manager. Oldham launched the Immediate label in 1965 which enjoyed 24 UK Top 50 hits. Also worked with Small Faces, John Mayall, Rod Stewart, The Nice, Jimmy Page, Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton and the Amen Corner.

1947-David Byron

singer, from English rock band Uriah Heep

1952-Thomas Erdelyi (Tommy Ramone)

late drummer with the Ramones

1961-Eddie Jackson

bassist with Queensryche