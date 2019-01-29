Classic Rock Almanac January 29, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1983-Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac marries Kim Anderson at her Los Angeles home. They would divorce the following year.

1989-Billy Joel sings the national anthem at Superbowl XXIII.

2010-Pete Townshend's 2003 child pornography scandal came back to haunt him just days before he was to perform during the half-time show at The Super Bowl in Miami, Florida. Protect Our Children officials distributed flyers to local homes, warning parents that The Who's guitarist admitted using his credit card to view images on a child porn website. Townshend was placed on a British sex offenders list following his arrest, but was not convicted after protesting that he was only researching a book.

2012-Elton John took another swipe at his Pop rival Madonna. When asked if he had any advice for her before she played the half-time show at The Super Bowl, Elton replied "Make sure you lip-sync good. Of course you have to play live, but I don't think you can."

2016-Three weeks after his death, David Bowie had twelve albums in the UK top 40, equalling a record set by Elvis Presley in 1977.

BORN TODAY

1944-Andrew Loog Oldham

producer, manager and the first Rolling Stones manager. Also worked with Small Faces, John Mayall, Rod Stewart, The Nice, Jimmy Page, Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton and the Amen Corner.

1947-David Byron

singer from Uriah Heep

1952-Thomas Erdelyi, (Tommy Ramone)

drummer with the Ramones