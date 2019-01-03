Classic Rock Almanac January 3, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1964-The Beatles were seen for the first time on a US TV show when a clip from the BBC's The Mersey Sound, showing the group playing "She Loves You", was shown on The Jack Paar Show. At that point, Parr was not a fan and made fun of their haircuts on the air.

1967-The Beach Boys' Carl Wilson refused to report to the local draft board after getting his draft notice. He would eventually win conscientious objector status. The Beach Boys were still enjoying the success of their latest single, "Good Vibrations", which hit number 1 in the US just a few weeks earlier.

1970-What would prove to be The Beatles' final recording session is held at EMI's Abby Road Studios. The last song they ever played together was "I Me Mine", which became the title of George Harrison's autobiography a decade later.

1972-Don McLean received a Gold record for his single "American Pie", which reached #1 in the US and #2 in the UK, selling over three million copies.

1974-Bob Dylan and The Band reunited for a US tour. Dylan was promoting his "Planet Waves" album while The Band had just released "Moondog Matinee" and the single, "Ain't Got No Home". The results of the tour were released six months later on "Before the Flood", a live, double album.

1976-Bob Dylan's song "Hurricane" topped out at #33 on the Billboard singles chart, helping to cause enough publicity to eventually get former boxer Rubin 'Hurricane' Carter released from jail. The song promoted Carter's innocence and a movie about Carter's life, starring Denzel Washington, was released in 2000.

BORN TODAY

1926-Sir George Martin

English record producer, arranger, composer, conductor, audio engineer and musician. He worked as EMI records in-house record producer and became the so-called fifth Beatle.

1945-Stephen Stills

singer, songwriter who was a member of Buffalo Springfield, Crosby Stills Nash & Young and Manassas.

1946-John Paul Jones

bass, keyboards, producer with Led Zeppelin