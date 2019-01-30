Classic Rock Almanac January 30, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1969-With Billy Preston sitting in on keyboards, The Beatles performed in public for the last time when they played a 42 minute rooftop concert above Apple Corps headquarters. The show was stopped by the police after neighbors complained about the noise. It had been 2 1/2 years since the Beatles had played Candlestick Park, San Francisco, on August 29th, 1966.

1973-After recently changing their name from Wicked Lester, Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Ace Frehley and Peter Criss make their first appearance as KISS at the Popcorn Club in Queens, New York.

1990-Bob Dylan is awarded France's highest cultural honor when he is named Commandeur dans l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by The Minister of Culture, Jack Lang.

2011-Publishing industry insiders reported that Bob Dylan had signed a six-book deal with Simon & Schuster that includes two follow-ups to his 2004 best-selling memoir Chronicles: Volume One.

2011-Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil said that he was ready to serve his 15-day jail term for a driving under the influence conviction, insisting he's learned his lesson. "I just have to move on and get past it and get it behind me." Neil was to surrender to authorities at the Clark County Detention Center on February 15th.

BORN TODAY

1942-Martyn Balin

singer, songwriter best known as the founder and one of the lead singers of Jefferson Airplane and Jefferson Starship.

1947-Steve Marriott

guitarist and singer/songwriter. Was a member of Small Faces and formed Humble Pie.

1951-Phil Collins

drummer, singer, songwriter who was a member of Genesis