Classic Rock Almanac January 31, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1977-Elton John won awards for Favorite Male Artist and Favorite Single ("Don't Go Breaking My Heart" with Kiki Dee), at the fourth American Music Awards held in California.

1997-David Bowie released part of his holdings in intellectual property for sale on the stock market, becoming the first Rock star to offer Wall Street stock options on his career.

1999-After a performance by Kiss during the pregame ceremonies, Cher sings the national anthem at Superbowl XXXIII. (33) Stevie Wonder provided half-time entertainment.

2009-Dewy Martin, drummer and backing vocalist for Buffalo Springfield on their 1967 hit "For What It's Worth", died from hardening of the arteries at the age of 68.

2017-John Wetton, who played bass guitar in King Crimson, Uriah Heep and Roxy Music before fronting supergroup Asia, died at the age of 67 after a battle with colon cancer.

BORN TODAY

1946-Terry Kath

guitarist with Chicago

1951-Phil Manzanera

guitarist with Roxy Music

1954-Adrian Vandenburg

guitarist who was a member of Whitesnake

1956-John Lydon, (Johnny Rotten)

singer with the Sex Pistols