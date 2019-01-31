Classic Rock Almanac January 31, 2019
ANNIVERSARIES
1977-Elton John won awards for Favorite Male Artist and Favorite Single ("Don't Go Breaking My Heart" with Kiki Dee), at the fourth American Music Awards held in California.
1997-David Bowie released part of his holdings in intellectual property for sale on the stock market, becoming the first Rock star to offer Wall Street stock options on his career.
1999-After a performance by Kiss during the pregame ceremonies, Cher sings the national anthem at Superbowl XXXIII. (33) Stevie Wonder provided half-time entertainment.
2009-Dewy Martin, drummer and backing vocalist for Buffalo Springfield on their 1967 hit "For What It's Worth", died from hardening of the arteries at the age of 68.
2017-John Wetton, who played bass guitar in King Crimson, Uriah Heep and Roxy Music before fronting supergroup Asia, died at the age of 67 after a battle with colon cancer.
BORN TODAY
1946-Terry Kath
guitarist with Chicago
1951-Phil Manzanera
guitarist with Roxy Music
1954-Adrian Vandenburg
guitarist who was a member of Whitesnake
1956-John Lydon, (Johnny Rotten)
singer with the Sex Pistols