Classic Rock Almanac January 6, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1975-After fans caused over $30,000 damage to the Boston Garden auditorium, Mayor Kevin White promptly cancels a scheduled performance by Led Zeppelin.

1987-Eric Clapton started what became an annual event by playing six shows at the Royal Albert Hall, London.

1993-The press reported that David Bowie had lost over $4.25 million (2.5 million Pounds) in unpaid royalties to an Italian, Mafia-linked bootlegging organization.

2006-Former British rocker Gary Glitter was formally charged with committing obscene acts with two girls aged 10 and 11. The 61 year old Glitter, whose real name is Paul Francis Gadd, was accused of kissing and engaging in other physical acts with the girls at his rental home in the southern Vietnamese resort town of Vung Tau.

BORN TODAY

1937- Doris Troy

singer, she was a session singer with Dionne Warwick, sang on Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon and released an album on The Beatles Apple label.

1946-Syd Barrett

guitarist, singer, songwriter with Pink Floyd. Barrett, who was a co-founding member, left Floyd in 1968.

1953-Malcolm Young

guitarist with AC/DC