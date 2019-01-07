Classic Rock Almanac January 7, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1980-Led Zeppelin's "In Through the Out Door" is awarded a Platinum disc. It's the last album issued before the September 25th death of drummer John Bonham

1981-The "Eagles Live" album goes Platinum. The two-record set will turn out to be the final Eagles album until 1994's comeback LP, "Hell Freezes Over".

1999-As he approached his 54th birthday, Rod Stewart and his 29-year-old wife Rachel Hunter announce their separation after eight years of marriage. Together they had two children, Renee and Liam.

2009-Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant was voted the Greatest Voice In Rock by listeners of the UK's Classic Rock radio station Planet Rock, beating out Queen's Freddie Mercury, Free's Paul Rodgers and Deep Purple's Ian Gillan.

BORN TODAY

1948-Kenny Loggins

singer, songwriter