Classic Rock Almanac January 8, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1966-The Who and The Kinks perform on the last showing of Shindig on ABC-TV.

1966-The Beatles started a six week run at #1 on the US album chart with "Rubber Soul", the group's seventh US chart topper.

1974-Casablanca Records signed KISS to a recording contract soon after catching their act in New York, along with Blue Oyster Cult and Iggy Pop. The band's first album would be released a few weeks later and would climb to number 87 on the US album chart.

1977-Queen went to #1 on the UK album chart with "A Day At The Races". The album title was taken from 1937 Marx Brothers' movie.

1979-Cher's divorce from Greg Allman becomes final. The two were married in 1975 and had one child together, a son named Elijah Blue Allman.

1979-The Canadian Rock trio Rush were named as the country's official Ambassadors Of Music by the Canadian government.

1991-Steve Clark, guitarist for Def Leppard, died from an accidental mixing of prescription drugs and alcohol at the age of 31.

2010-Jimmy Page helped launch a new set of stamps in the UK which featured classic album covers from the last 40 years, including Led Zeppelin IV.

BORN TODAY

1935-Elvis Aaron Presley

the King of rock 'n' roll

1946-Robert Krieger

guitarist with The Doors

1947-David Bowie

singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, record producer, painter and actor.