Classic Rock Almanac January 9, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1965-The Beatles started a nine week run at the top of the Billboard Hot 200 album chart with "Beatles 65", the group's fourth US #1 LP. The record jumped from #98 the week before, making the biggest gain in chart history to that point.

1973-Mick Jagger is refused a Japanese visa because of a 1969 drug bust, putting an end to the Rolling Stones' plans to tour the Orient. Asked by a reporter about his personal drug use, Jagger replied, "I don't take drugs. I don't approve of drugs and I don't approve of people taking drugs...unless they're very careful."

1974-The L.P. "The Early Beatles" turns Gold nine years after its release and nearly four years after the group split up.

2002-Elton John was honored in London by the UK Coalition of People Living with HIV and AIDS, which presented the artist with its Hero award. The honor acknowledged his contributions to the fight against HIV and AIDS through the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

2012-Former CCR frontman John Fogerty told Billboard.com that contrary to his 2011 overture about a reunion with his former band mates, "I've heard through the grapevine the other fellas were really upset or something over that. So I sent back, 'Oh. I guess there's no reunion then.'"

BORN TODAY

1944-Jimmy Page

guitarist and producer, member of the Yardbirds and Led Zeppelin.

1950-David Johansen

vocals, The New York Dolls