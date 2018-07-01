Classic Rock Almanac July 1, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2007-Sir Elton John, Rod Stewart, Bryan Ferry, ex-Supertramp Roger Hodgson and Aerosmith's Joe Perry are among the stars who gather at London's Wembley Stadium for the Concert for Diana. Organized by Prince William and Prince Harry, the show is held on what would have been the 46th birthday of their late mother, Princess Diana.

2004-Led Zeppelin (Boxed Set Two) goes gold

2002-The Who begin a summer tour tour at the Hollywood Bowl in California, four days after the death of John Entwistle in Las Vegas. Bassist Pino Palladino stands in for The Ox.

2001-Black Sabbath cancels a post-Ozzfest tour with Disturbed because Ozzy Osbourne's label wants him to finish a long-due solo album.

2000-Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band wrap up a reunion tour at New York's Madison Square Garden.

1987-Fleetwood Mac's Tango in the Night is certified platinum. Van Halen's 1984 and ZZ Top's Eliminator are each certified for six-million sales.

1987-The Grateful Dead releases In the Dark.

1981-Steppenwolf bassist Rushton Moreve, who wrote "Magic Carpet Ride," dies in an auto accident at age 32.

1978-Foreigner releases "Hot Blooded" as a single.

1977-George Thorogood and the Destroyers release their self-titled debut album on Rounder Records. It will produce a number of rock radio hits and receive a gold album certification in 1992.

1975-David Bowie begins filming The Man Who Fell to Earth in New Mexico. He plays an alien.

1975-The Basement Tapes, a long-bootlegged album assembled from informal recordings made by Bob Dylan and The Band after his 1966 motorcycle crash, finally gets an official release by Columbia Records.

1971-Aqualung, Jethro Tull's first Top 10 album in the U.S., is certified gold.

1970-Creedence Clearwater Revival releases Cosmo's Factory, which contains "Travelin' Band," "Up Around the Bend," "Who'll Stop the Rain" and "Lookin' Out My Back Door."

1964-United Artists Records rushes advance copies of The Beatles' soundtrack for A Hard Day's Night to radio stations, beating out the scheduled release by Capitol Records of seven songs featured in the movie.

1956-Elvis Presley appears on The Steve Allen Show. He is told not to dance, and the rock-hating host has him wear a tux and sing "Hound Dog" to an actual basset hound wearing a top hat, collar and bowtie. The next day, teenagers picket NBC with signs reading "We Want the Real Elvis!"

BIRTHDAYS

Deborah Harry - 73 years old

The singer and actress is best known as the voice and face of Blondie. "Heart of Glass," "Call Me" and "The Tide Is High" were big hits for the New York new wave band. The onetime member of Wind in the Willows has also recorded solo and sung with The Jazz Passengers. Her films include Videodrome, Hairspray and My Life Without Me. Born 1945.