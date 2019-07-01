Classic Rock Almanac July 1, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1963-The Beatles record "She Loves You", which will be released in August and become the group's second UK #1 hit. Adding to the song's popularity among young people was the phrase "Yeah, Yeah, Yeah", which was looked down upon by British establishment and in some quarters was seen to hail "the collapse of civilized society."

1967-Jefferson Airplane's psychedelic masterpiece "White Rabbit" entered the Billboard chart, where it eventually reached #8. The song became one of the first records to sneak drug references past radio censors. It uses imagery found in Lewis Carroll's 1865 book Alice's Adventures in Wonderland and its 1871 sequel Through the Looking-Glass, such as changing size after taking pills.

1969-John Lennon and his son Julian, along with Yoko Ono and her daughter Kyoko, are injured in a car crash in Scotland. John receives 17 stitches for a facial injury, Yoko receives 14 stitches and the children are badly shaken. Lennon later had the car crushed into a cube and exhibited it on his lawn at Tittenhurst Park.

1971-Jethro Tull's first US Top Ten album, "Aqualung" is awarded a Gold record. It has since sold over 15 million copies world wide, making it the band's most successful LP.

1981-Steppenwolf bassist Rushton Moreve, who co-wrote "Magic Carpet Ride" with John Kay, was killed in a motorcycle accident in Santa Barbara, California. He was 32. He had been kicked out of the group in 1969 when he refused to return to California, fearing it was about to sink into the Pacific Ocean.

1983-A New Jersey based quintet calling themselves Bon Jovi are signed to Phonogram's Mercury label. Their debut album is slated for next Fall.

1995-Disc Jockey Wolfman Jack, who appeared in the movie American Graffiti, died of a heart attack at the age of 57 at his home in Belvidere, North Carolina. He had risen to fame in the mid-1960s and was immortalized in 1974 by The Guess Who's "Clap For The Wolfman", on which his raspy voice is heard in the background.

2008-A Beatles interview from April 30, 1964, in which John Lennon and Paul McCartney discussed how they met and the way they composed songs together, was broadcast by the BBC after it was discovered in a film can in a damp garage in south London.

2013-Boston guitarist Tom Scholz was ordered to pay $132,000 in court fees to the Boston Herald after he unsuccessfully sued the newspaper. The Herald had suggested that Scholz was responsible for the 2007 suicide of Boston lead singer Brad Delp, but a Superior Court judge ruled that the paper could not be held liable for defaming Scholz because it's impossible to know what caused Delp to kill himself.

2015-Bruce Springsteen made a surprise appearance at Brian Wilson's show in Holmdel, New Jersey where he joined the Beach Boys legend on "Barbara Ann" and "Surfin' USA".

BORN TODAY

1945-Deborah Harry

singer, songwriter, and actress with Blondie