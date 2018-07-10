Classic Rock Almanac July 10, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2010-Pink Floyd's Roger Waters and David Gilmour give a surprise reunion performance at a benefit in Oxfordshire, England, playing three Floyd songs together -- "Wish You Were Here," "Comfortably Numb," and "Another Brick in the Wall (Part Two)," plus a cover of "To Know Him Is to Love Him.

2002-A funeral is held for The Who's John Entwistle at St. Edward's Church, Stow-on-the-Wold, England.

2001-Ozzy Osbourne's wife (and manager) Sharon says he plans to boycott the Glen Helen Blockbuster Pavilion in Devore, California due to the traffic jams that delayed fans getting into Ozzfest.

1993-Bob Seger marries his third wife, Juanita Dorricott.

1987-John Hammond, the talent scout who signed Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Billie Holiday, Benny Goodman, Count Basie and George Benson, dies at age 76.

1986-Grateful Dead guitarist Jerry Garcia lapses into a diabetic coma. He recovers and is released from the hospital a couple of weeks later.

1969-Brian Jones, who had recently been drummed out of The Rolling Stones, is buried at Priory Road Cemetery in Cheltenham, England. All of his bandmates except Mick Jagger attend the service.

1968-Eric Clapton announces that Cream will disband following a farewell tour.

1964-The Beatles' A Hard Day's Night soundtrack album is released in Great Britain, two weeks after it came out in America.

BIRTHDAYS

Dave Smalley - 69 years old

The Raspberries bassist-guitarist played on "Go All the Way" and "I Wanna Be With You." Born 1949.

Arlo Guthrie - 71 years old

The singer-songwriter son of the late folk music legend Woody Guthrie is best known for his own "Alice's Restaurant" --the film version of which he starred in -- and a Top 20 cover of Steve Goodman's "City of New Orleans." Born 1947.

Denny Seiwell - 75 years old

Ex-Wings drummer. Born 1943.

Ronnie James Dio (Padavona)-Died in 2010

The singer fronted Dio, Black Sabbath, Heaven and Hell, Rainbow, Elf and a few lesser known bands in a career that lasted over 50 years and helped define heavy metal. He died of stomach cancer on May 16th, 2010 at 67. Born 1942.