Classic Rock Almanac July 10, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1954-New York radio station WINS announced the hiring of pioneer Rock disc jockey Alan Freed to be the host of their Rock 'n' Roll Party. As he did on his earlier Moondog's Rock 'n' Roll House Party Show on WJW in Cleveland, Freed programmed records by Black R&B artists that many White teenagers had never heard before. Freed is often credited with popularizing the term "Rock and Roll", although the phrase was first used in 1942 by Billboard magazine columnist Maurie Orodenker to describe upbeat recordings.

1965-The Rolling Stones classic rocker "Satisfaction" was number one in the US on both the Cashbox and Billboard charts. In 2004 Rolling Stone magazine placed "Satisfaction" in the number two spot on its list of The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time, and in 2006 it was added to the Library of Congress National Recording Registry, despite its sexually suggestive lyrics.

1966-Cat Stevens cuts his first record, "I Love My Dog" at Decca Records' studio in London. It would peak at #28 in the UK the following November.

1968-The Nice was banned from Royal Albert Hall in London after stomping on and burning an American flag during a concert. Two years later, Keith Emerson, leader of the Nice, joined Greg Lake and Carl Palmer in Emerson, Lake and Palmer.

1971-Three Dog Night's "Liar" is released. It would become their sixth Billboard Top Ten song, topping out at #7.

1975-After being married for only ten days, Cher petitioned for divorce from Greg Allman. She would change her mind a few days later, but the pair eventually split for good in 1979.

1986-The Grateful Dead's Jerry Garcia goes into a diabetic coma. He recovered and was released from hospital three weeks later on his 44th birth

2011-A pub in Dundee, Scotland called Lennon's Bar was forced to change the name of the venue and remove all Beatles memorabilia after Yoko Ono threatened legal action for copyright infringement.

2015-John Fogerty filed a breach of contract lawsuit against two of his former Creedence Clearwater Revival band mates, Stu Cook and Doug Clifford, alleging that the pair were not honoring their earlier agreement that the name could only be used when the pair appeared on stage together.

BORN TODAY

1942-Ronnie James Dio

vocals, Elf, Rainbow, Black Sabbath, and his own band Dio. Died on May 16, 2010, after a six-month battle with stomach cancer.

1947-Arlo Guthrie

singer, songwriter, son of folksinger Woody Guthrie

1959-Sandy West

drummer, founding member of The Runaways. West died on October 21, 2006.

1974-Imelda May

singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist who has worked with Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, and David Gilmour.