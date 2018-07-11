Classic Rock Almanac July 11, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2014-Tommy Ramone (Erdelyi), the last surviving member of the original Ramones, dies of cancer at the age of 65.

2005-Steve Miller leaves his handprints in cement as he's inducted into Hollywood's Rockwalk.

2000-Kansas releases Somewhere to Elsewhere, the first album in nearly 20 years to feature all six original band members.

1998-John Fogerty headlines a concert outside the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum in Cleveland.

1987-Heart's "Alone" goes to number-one in Billboard, where it spends three weeks.

1981-Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band are the opening-night attraction at Big Man's West, a club opened in Red Bank, New Jersey by saxophonist Clarence Clemons.

1979-Neil Young's concert film, Rust Never Sleeps, premieres at the Bruin Theater in Westwood, California, the same day the album of the same name is released.

1970-The Who release their concert version of Eddie Cochran's "Summertime Blues" from Live at Leeds as a single.

1969-David Bowie releases "Space Oddity" as a single in the UK.

1951-Alan Freed starts his reign on Cleveland radio. Using the nickname "Moondog," he hosts a nightly R&B show on WJW.

BIRTHDAYS

Richie Sambora - 59 years old

The longtime Bon Jovi guitarist now fronts RSO (Richie Sambora and Orianthi) with his guitar-playing girlfriend. He was formerly married to actress Heather Locklear. Born 1959.