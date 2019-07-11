Classic Rock Almanac July 11, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1951-Alan Freed debuts his Moondog Rock 'n' Roll House Party on WJW radio in Cleveland, where he plays mostly R&B tunes. The broadcast ran from 11:15 PM until 2 AM and enjoyed a loyal following by Freed's fans who called themselves Moondoggers.

1964-After being recorded on May 18th in just one take, The Animals' "House of the Rising Sun" topped the UK chart.

1969-David Bowie's single, "Space Oddity" is released to coincide with the first lunar landing by Apollo 11 on July 20th. The song would rise to #5 in the UK but would not become a hit in the US until it was re-released in 1973 when it would reach #15.

1969-The Rolling Stones' "Honky Tonk Women" is released. The band started recording the tune as a Country song based on Hank Williams' "Honky Tonk Blues", but found that it made a better rocker.

1970-Three Dog Night's version of Randy Newman's "Mama Told Me Not To Come" sat at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 and the Cashbox Best Sellers Chart. It was a song that took singer Cory Wells over two years to convince the rest of the band to record. It reached #3 in the UK.

1970-The soundtrack to the 1969 Woodstock concert becomes the first triple-disc album to top the Billboard chart.

1974-The Grateful Dead receive two Gold records for albums they released in 1970, "Workingman's Dead" and "American Beauty"

2002-More than 200 mourners attended the funeral of The Who's bass player, John Entwistle, held in the 12th Century church of St. Edward in Stow-on-the-Wold.

2008-The hand-painted drum skin that appeared on the cover of The Beatles' "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" sold for $1.1 million at a Christie's memorabilia sale in London. John Lennon's handwritten lyrics for "Give Peace a Chance" fetched $834,000, well above pre-sale expectations of around $500,000.

2014-Tommy Ramone, drummer for The Ramones, died from from cancer of the bile duct at the age of 62. He was born Erdelyi Tamas.

BORN TODAY

1959-Richie Sambora

guitar, Bon Jovi