Classic Rock Almanac July 12, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-The Who are celebrated at the V-H-1 Rock Honors in L-A, with performances by Pearl Jam, Foo Fighters and Incubus.

2007-Rod Stewart picks up his CBE (Commander of the British Empire) medal at Buckingham Palace in London.

2006-Johnny Cash's American Five: A Hundred Highways takes over the top spot on both the country and pop album charts.

1983-U2 guitarist The Edge marries his first wife, Aisling O'Sullivan. (They divorce in 1996.)

1983-Traffic reedman and keyboardist Chris Wood dies of liver failure at 39.

1982-Guitarist Phil Collen joins Def Leppard one day after the departure of his predecessor, Pete Willis, is announced.

1969-About half the country's Top 40 stations ban The Beatles' "The Ballad of John and Yoko" because of the lyrics, "Christ, you know it ain't easy..."

1962-The Rolling Stones do their first paid gig, at the Marquee Club in London. They play "Kansas City," "Back in the U-S-A," "Honey, What's Wrong" and "Confessin' the Blues."

BIRTHDAYS

Philip Taylor Kramer-Died in 1995

The ex-Iron Butterfly bassist committed suicide on February 12th, 1995 at 42. Born 1952.

Eric Carr (Paul Caravella)-Died in 1991

The onetime KISS drummer died of cancer November 24th, 1991 at the age of 41. Born 1950.

Christine McVie (Perfect) - 75 years old

The English pianist and singer was in a blues band called Chicken Shack before marrying Fleetwood Mac bassist John McVie and joining his band in 1970. She wrote and sang many of the band's hits, including "Over My Head," "You Make Lovin' Fun," "Don't Stop" and "Hold Me." The McVies divorced in 1976; she was subsequently engaged to Dennis Wilson of The Beach Boys. She has left and rejoined Fleetwood Mac several times. Born 1943.