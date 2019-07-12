Classic Rock Almanac July 12, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1962-The Rolling Stones played their first concert at the Marquee club in London. Their line-up consisted of lead vocalist Mick Jagger, guitarists Keith Richards and Brian Jones, Dick Taylor on bass, pianist Ian Stewart and Mick Avory, later of The Kinks, on drums. Avory and Taylor would be replaced by Tony Chapman on drums and Bill Wyman on bass. Chapman didn't work out and drummer Charlie Watts completed the Stones' line-up in January 1963.

1969-Billed as "The Ultimate Supergroup", Blind Faith begin their one and only US tour with a sold-out show at New York's Madison Square Garden. The band consisted of Eric Clapton, Ginger Baker, Steve Winwood, and Ric Grech.

1970-Janis Joplin debuted with her new group, the Full Tilt Boogie Band, before 4,000 people in Louisville, Kentucky. Less than three months later, she would be dead from a heroin overdose

1980-Billy Joel had the best selling single in America with "It's Still Rock And Roll To Me", a number he wrote in the back of a car on the way to a recording session. The lyrics are sung from the prospective of a manager and an artist, arguing about remaining hip for the younger crowd vs. staying the course and letting the music speak for itself. The song would go on to be certified Platinum by the RIAA.

1983-Chris Wood, sax and flute player with Stevie Winwood's band Traffic, died in London of liver failure after a long illness. He was 39.

2000-A statue erected in the memory of John Lennon is unveiled in London's Trafalgar Square. The sculpture features a revolver with a knotted barrel created by Swedish artist Carl Fredrik Reutersward.

2006-Even after his death, Johnny Cash was still popular enough to top The Billboard 200. "American V: A Hundred Highways" earned the Man in Black his first #1 album since 1969's "Johnny Cash at San Quentin".

2012-Pollstar magazine announced that former Pink Floyd bassist Roger Waters had racked up $158.1 million in concert ticket sales worldwide so far this year with 'The Wall Live' show. Bruce Springsteen was a distant second with $79.9 million.

BORN TODAY

1943-Christine McVie

keyboards, vocals, Chicken Shack and Fleetwood Mac

1950-Eric Carr

drummer with KISS. Carr died on November 24th, 1991.

1952-Philip Taylor Kramer

bass guitar, Iron Butterfly

1960-Ray Gillen

Black Sabbath. Died December 1st, 1993.