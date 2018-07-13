Classic Rock Almanac July 13, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2004-Rush drummer Neil Peart's autobiography Ghost Rider: Travels on the Healing Road is optioned for a film. Ghost Rider is the tale of Peart's 55-thousand-mile journey on his motorcycle after his wife and daughter both died.

2000-Elton John performs in Liverpool for the first time since 1982. He dedicates his show to John Lennon and opens with his Lennon tribute "Empty Garden."

1984-Eddie Van Halen comes out to play guitar on "Beat It" at The Jacksons' Victory tour stop in Dallas.

1974-Eric Clapton releases "I Shot the Sheriff" as a single.

1974-Bruce Springsteen premieres the song "Jungleland" during the second night of a three-night stand at New York's Bottom Line.

1973-Bob Dylan releases the Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid album.

1968-Steppenwolf's "Born to Be Wild" is released.

1964-The Beatles release "A Hard Day's Night" as a single. "I Should Have Known Better" is the B-side.

BIRTHDAYS

Mark "The Animal" Mendoza - 62 years old

Twisted Sister/ex-Dictators bassist. Born 1956.

Stephen Jo Bladd - 76 years old

The J. Geils Band drummer played on such hits as "Give It to Me," "Centerfold" and "Freeze Frame." Born 1942.