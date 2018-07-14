Classic Rock Almanac July 14, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

1987-Steve Miller gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

1977-Elvis Costello and the Attractions play their first show together. They open for Wayne County at The Garden in Penzance, England.

1973-Former Byrds guitarist Clarence White dies at age 29 after being hit by a drunk driver outside a Palmdale, California nightclub.

1970-Three Dog Night's "Mama Told Me Not to Come" is certified gold. -

1966-The Beatles get a gold record for "Paperback Writer."

BIRTHDAYS

Bob Casale-Died in 2014

The Devo guitarist -- dubbed "Bob 2" by the band, which had two Bobs in its most famous lineup -- died February 17th, 2014 at 61. Born 1952.

Woody Guthrie-Died in 1967

The left-wing Oklahoma folksinger, guitarist and songwriter ("This Land Is Your Land," "So Long, It's Been Good to Know You") was a primary inspiration on Bob Dylan and many others. The father of singer Arlo Guthrie died of Huntington's chorea on October 3rd, 1967 at 55. David Carradine played him in a 1976 bio pic, Bound for Glory. Born 1912.