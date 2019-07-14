Classic Rock Almanac July 14, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1958-The Quarrymen, featuring John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, John "Duff" Lowe on piano and Colin Hanton on drums, record a vanity disc at a small studio in an electronics shop owned by a man named Percy Phillips. The band recorded "That'll Be The Day" and "In Spite Of Danger" in one take each. With the names of the tunes and the song's writers hand written on the label, each band member was to keep the 10-inch 78 rpm disc for a week before passing it on. Both recordings eventually ended up on "Anthology 1".

1967-The Who begin their first full-scale US tour as the opening act for Herman's Hermits.

1969-Bob Dylan makes a surprise appearance with The Band at the Mississippi River Rock Festival, where he performs three numbers.

1973-Clarence White, a former guitarist with The Byrds, was killed by a drunk driver while loading his car after a gig in Lancaster, California. He was 29. White joined The Byrds in 1968, after the group had recorded "Mr. Tambourine Man," "Turn! Turn! Turn!" and "Eight Miles High".

1980-Allen Klein, the man who had managed both The Beatles and The Rolling Stones, began a two month jail sentence for falsifying income tax documents. For years Klein had control over ABKCO (Allen and Betty Klein Company) Music and Records and was responsible for the lack of CD releases by such artists as Chubby Checker, Bobby Rydell, The Rays, The Dovells and many others from the 1960s.

BORN TODAY

1912-Woodrow Wilson ‘Woody’ Guthrie

folk singer and songwriter. Died on October 3rd 1967.

1945-Jim Gordon

drummer, one of the most requested session drummers in the late 1960s and 1970s.

1952-Bob Casale

best known as a guitarist and keyboardist in Devo. Casale died on February 17, 2014.

1956-Bob Birch

session bassist. He worked with Doobie Brothers, Bryan Adams, Lionel Richie, George Michael, Eric Clapton, B.B. King, Phil Collins, Keith Emerson,Barry Manilow and Elton John. Birch died on August 15, 2012.