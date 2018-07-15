Classic Rock Almanac July 15, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2010-Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry suffers minor injuries when his motorcycle is rear-ended near his Massachusetts home. The 2009 Ducati Monster 696 is struck by a car driven by 62-year-old Linda O'Brien. Perry is taken to the hospital with minor injuries and released. O'Brien is ticketed for following too closely.

2009-Paul McCartney and his band perform on the marquee of the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York, the studio where The Beatles made their American TV debut 45 years earlier. Inside, McCartney is the only guest on The Late Show with David Letterman that night.

2008-John Mellencamp goes to Boston to announce that Farm Aid will be held in New England for the first time this year.

2000-Ex-Mike and the Mechanics and Sad Cafe singer Paul Young dies of a heart attack at 53.

1999-Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band begin their U.S. reunion tour with the first of 15 nights at the Meadowlands Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

1999-Former Grateful Dead guitarist Bob Weir and Natascha Muenter marry at their Mill Valley, California home.

1994-Bruce Springsteen performs with Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes at the 20th anniversary celebration of the Stone Pony in Asbury Park, NJ.

1978-The Rolling Stones' Some Girls album, featuring "Miss You," hits number-one.

1974-Fresh off the huge success of Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, Elton John signs a contract with MCA Records that pays him $8-million for five albums.

BIRTHDAYS

Jason Bonham - 52 years old

The son of late Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham drummed behind his dad's three bandmates at 1988's Atlantic Records' 40th Anniversary Concert and at 2007's Ahmet Ertegun Tribute Concert. He now leads Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Experience and California Breed. He's also played in Foreigner, Motherland, Bonham and Virginia Wolf. Born 1966.

Marky Ramone (Marc Bell) - 62 years old

The drummer was in Dust and Richard Hell's Voidoids before joining The Ramones, replacing co-founder Tommy Ramone. He was fired in 1983 and rehired by the band in 1987. His book is called Punk Rock Blitzkrieg: My Life As a Ramone. Born 1956.

Joe Satriani - 62 years old

Solo/Chickenfoot guitarist. Born 1956.

Johnny Thunders (Genzale)-Died in 1991

The New York Dolls/Heartbreakers/solo singer-guitarist, who was a junkie for many years, died under mysterious drug-related circumstances in New Orleans on April 23rd, 1991. He was 38. Born 1952.

Artimus Pyle - 70 years old

Ex-Lynyrd Skynyrd drummer. Born 1948.