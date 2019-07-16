Classic Rock Almanac July 16, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1966-Eric Clapton formed a new band he called Cream, along with two former members of the Graham Bond Organization, bassist Jack Bruce and drummer Ginger Baker. The trio lasted just two years, but left us with some classic Rock tunes like "Sunshine of Your Love" and "White Room". To this day, Clapton says he does not look back on those days with great fondness, but many fans feel that he was at his best at this point.

1969-The Beatles worked on two new George Harrison songs, "Here Comes The Sun" and "Something" during recording sessions at Abbey Road studios in London.

1981-Jefferson Starship is awarded a Gold record for the album "Modern Time". Grace Slick only made a few vocal appearances on the LP because it was nearly finished when she rejoined the group.

1996-John Panozzo of Styx died of a hemorrhage brought on by alcoholism at the age of 48. The band had a string of hits that included "Grand Illusion", "Mr. Roboto", "Come Sail Away" and "Babe".

2016-A two-page, handwritten letter from Paul McCartney to Prince was sold by Boston's RR Auction for nearly $15,000. The note, which begins "Dear Princely person," shows the former Beatle asking for a donation to help establish the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts, which McCartney co-founded in 1996.

BORN TODAY

1952-Stewart Copeland

musician, multi-instrumentalist and composer best known as the drummer for The Police and for his film music soundtracks.