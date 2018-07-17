Classic Rock Almanac July 17, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2009-Paul McCartney is the first artist to perform at Citi Field in New York, built on the site of Shea Stadium, where The Beatles first performed in 1965. Billy Joel, who closed Shea in 2008 with a guest appearance by McCartney, returns the favor, joining in for "I Saw Her Standing There."

2006-Pink Floyd's original guitarist Syd Barrett is laid to rest in a private ceremony in his hometown of Cambridge, England. No Floyd members attend. Barrett had died ten days earlier.

1986-Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards signs a solo deal with Virgin Records.

1976-Heart releases "Magic Man" as a single.

1976-The Beach Boys, with "Rock and Roll Music," and The Beatles, thanks to the re-release of "Got to Get You Into My Life," are together in the Top 10 for the first time since September 1966.

1974-The Moody Blues open their own studio, the first designed for quadraphonic recording, in London.

1972-The Rolling Stones perform at the Forum in Montreal. The concert is marred when a bomb placed under a ramp blows out speakers stored in and equipment truck. The show goes on and no suspect is ever caught.

1968-Yellow Submarine has its world premiere at the London Pavilion Theater. The animated movie based on the 1966 song features the music -- but not the voices -- of the Fab Four. It won't open in the U.S. until November 13th.

1967-The Beatles' "All You Need Is Love" is released in the U-S, 10 days after going on sale in Britain.

BIRTHDAYS

Chet McCracken - 66 years old

Ex-Doobie Brothers drummer. Born 1952.

Geezer Butler (Terence Michael Joseph Butler) - 69 years old

Black Sabbath/Geezer/ex-Heaven and Hell bassist. Born 1949.

Ron Asheton-Died in 2009

The guitarist (and, for a while, bassist) of The Stooges and Iggy & the Stooges died of a heart attack at 60 in January 2009. He was found in bed at his Ann Arbor, Michigan home. Born 1948.

Mick Tucker-Died in 2002

He played drums in The Sweet, the UK glam band that rocked the U.S. charts in the '70s with "Little Willy," "Blockbuster," "Fox on the Run" and "Love Is Like Oxygen." Tucker died of leukemia February 14th, 2002 at 54. Born 1947.

Spencer Davis - 79 years old

The British guitarist's self-named group featured vocalist Steve Winwood on such hits as "Gimme Some Lovin'" and "I'm a Man." He performs occasional shows on his own and works with other alumni of '60s and '70s bands in The World Classic Rockers. Born 1939.