Classic Rock Almanac July 17, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1967-Jimi Hendrix either quit or was fired as the opening act for the Monkees' US tour after only five days. Mickey Dolenz later recalled, "Jimi would amble out onto the stage, fire up the amps and break out into 'Purple Haze' and the kids in the audience would instantly drown him out with 'We want Daaavy!' God, was it embarrassing." Hendix's replacement was Vanilla Fudge.

1967-The Beatles released "All You Need Is Love" / "Baby You're A Rich Man" (originally titled "One Of The Beautiful People") in the US, where it would go on to become their 14th #1 single. During the 'live' recording of "All You Need Is Love", John can be clearly seen chewing gum while singing the lead vocal.

1968-The Beatles' film, Yellow Submarine debuted in theatres this week. The Fab Four weren't originally too keen about the picture, but after seeing elements of the cartoon, liked it enough to make a cameo appearance at the end. The voices in the film were actually actors and not The Beatles themselves, but Ringo Starr said that years later, people were still asking him why he "pushed the button" that created all of the chaos in the animated picture.

1971-John Lennon and Yoko Ono appear on the BBC late night talk show, Parkinson, where John chastises the British media for calling Yoko "ugly" and for saying that she broke up The Beatles.

1972-A bomb explodes under a Rolling Stones equipment truck in Montreal and although no one is hurt, the blast blows out the cones of 30 speakers stored inside. It's never determined who planted the dynamite and the show went on as planned.

1974-The Moody Blues opened their own 32 track recording studio in London. It was the first in Britain to be equipped for quadraphonic recording, a now almost-forgotten form of stereo which required a playback system with four speakers.

1975-After ten years of marriage, Ringo Starr and Maureen Cox are officially divorced. She had briefly dated Paul McCartney before taking up with Ringo and was later linked with George Harrison. In her book John, Cynthia Lennon wrote that after her divorce from Ringo, Maureen was so upset that she rode a motorbike at full speed into a brick wall and required plastic surgery to repair injuries to her face. Maureen died at the age of 48 on December 30, 1994.

1979-Gary Moore left Thin Lizzy during a US tour and was replaced by former Slick guitarist, Midge Ure.

1991-A revamped version of Lynyrd Skynyrd opened their world tour in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Fourteen years earlier, the band was on its way to a concert in that city when their private plane crashed, killing three members of the group including lead singer Ronnie Van Zant. The new Lynyrd Skynyrd was fronted by Van Zant's brother Johnny and featured original guitarist Gary Rossington.

1996-Chas Chandler, who was the bassist for The Animals as well as Jimi Hendrix's manager, died in a British hospital at age 57. He had been undergoing tests related to an aortic aneurysm.

2011-Bruce Springsteen made a surprise appearance at a tribute to Clarence Clemons at the Wonder Bar in Asbury Park, N.J. The boss played a 45 minute set to an intimate crowd of 400.

BORN TODAY

1948-Ron Asheton

guitar, Iggy Pop And The Stooges

1949-Geezer Butler

bassist and primary lyricist with Black Sabbath

1949-Mick Tucker

drummer with Sweet

1952-Chet McCracKen

drums, The Doobie Brothers