Classic Rock Almanac July 18, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Paul McCartney joins Billy Joel during Billy's second encore at the Last Play at Shea (Stadium) in New York. As a Beatle, McCartney played the ballpark's historic first rock concert. Tony Bennett, Steven Tyler, Garth Brooks and Roger Daltrey also appear during the show.

2008-Ex-Guns n' Roses drummer Steven Adler is arrested for possession of narcotics in Hollywood just days after he'd announced he would appear on VH1's latest rehab show, Sober Living.

2000-Two downloadable Led Zeppelin songs ("Rock and Roll" and "All My Love") bring the long-defunct group to the Internet for the first time.

1995-Neil Young and his manager, Elliot Roberts, form Vapor Records.

1988-Former Velvet Underground singer Nico (Christa Paffgen) dies in a bicycling accident on the island of Ibiza at age 49.

1988-A California appeals court upholds a decision to dismiss a case against Ozzy Osbourne and CBS Records brought in 1984 by the parents of a teenager who allegedly killed himself after listening to Ozzy's "Suicide Solution."

1986-After an association of 28 years, Johnny Cash is dropped by Columbia Records. Here's the kicker--he only learned about the cancellation by reading about it in the newspaper!

1981-Anthrax is formed in Queens, New York. Rhythm guitarist Scott Ian is the only member who'll be there for the entirety of the band's 35-plus year career.

1980-George Thorogood and the Destroyers' second album, 1978's Move It on Over, is certified gold by the RIAA for half a million sales

1980-Billy Joel's Glass Houses tops the album chart.

1978-Def Leppard plays its first public gig, at a school in Sheffield, England. Their fee (roughly $12) is paid out of a teacher's pocket.

1970-Original Genesis guitarist Anthony Phillips plays his last show with the band.

1969-The Doors release Soft Parade. The album yields the Top 10 hit "Touch Me."

1968-The Grateful Dead release Anthem of the Sun.

1964-The Rolling Stones' first hit, a cover of Buddy Holly's "Not Fade Away," peaks at number-48.

BIRTHDAYS

Wally Bryson - 69 years old

Raspberries lead guitarist. Born 1949.

Lonnie Mack (McIntosh)-Died in 2016

The guitarist's instrumental version of Chuck Berry's "Memphis" made the Top 5 in 1963. He also played bass on some tracks (including "Roadhouse Blues") by The Doors. He died at 74 on April 21st, 2016. Born 1941.

Ian Stewart-Died in 1985

The Rolling Stones' original keyboardist was pushed out (reportedly for being "too ugly") and became the band's road manager instead. He did play with them live from time to time, led his own boogie-woogie band, Rocket 88, and was the inspiration for Led Zeppelin's "Boogie With Stu." He died of a heart attack December 12th, 1985 at 47. Born 1938.

Screamin' Jay Hawkins-Died in 2000

The theatrical R&B singer (and actor) is best known for "I Put a Spell on You." His style was widely influential. After he died of an aneurysm February 12th, 2000 at 70, it was claimed that he had fathered nearly five dozen children in his life. Born 1929.