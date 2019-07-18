Classic Rock Almanac July 18, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1964-The Rolling Stones chart in the US for the first time when a cover of Buddy Holly's "Not Fade Away" peaks at #48.

2002-The Rolling Stones crew chief, 54 year old Royden Magee, who had worked with the band for 30 years, died during a rehearsal in Toronto. A spokesman for the band said Magee had said that he wasn't feeling well and went to another room to take a nap. The Stones had just finished dinner and resumed rehearsing when they got word that Magee had collapsed and stopped breathing. He was taken by ambulance to nearby Sunnybrook Hospital with no vital signs after suffering an apparent heart attack. He was pronounced dead on arrival. The members of the band said they were devastated by his death.

BORN TODAY

1929-Screamin' Jay Hawkins

singer, songwriter, musician. He died on February 12, 2000 aged 70 after emergency surgery for an aneurysm.

1938-Ian Stewart

keyboard player, The Rolling Stones. Stewart died of a heart attack in his doctor's Harley Street waiting room on December 12, 1985.

1945-Danny McCullock

guitarist in The Animals

1950-Cesar Zuiderwyk

Golden Earring