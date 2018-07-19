Classic Rock Almanac July 19, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2001-Metallica announces that singer-guitarist James Hetfield has entered a rehab facility "to undergo treatment for alcoholism and other addictions.

1998-A performance of Paul McCartney's classical composition Standing Stone at the Hollywood Bowl is dedicated to his late wife Linda McCartney.

1991-Former Guns n' Roses drummer Steven Adler files suit against the band, claiming the other members had forced him to use heroin, then made him quit the band while he tried to kick his habit.

1980-David Bowie makes his theatrical debut playing the title character in The Elephant Man in Denver. He later reprises the role on Broadway.

1980-Billy Joel gets his first number-one in Billboard, as "It's Still Rock and Roll to Me" begins a two-week run on the top of the chart.

1976-Deep Purple breaks up. (The group reforms in 1984.)

1975-Paul McCartney has his fourth post-Beatles number-one hit, "Listen to What the Man Said."

1972-Five members of The Rolling Stones entourage, including Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, are picked up in Warwick, Rhode Island on charges of assault and obstructing police. The Stones are four hours late to their Boston date.

1969-Joe Cocker's With a Little Help From My Friends enters the Top 40. The album features guest appearances by Steve Winwood and Jimmy Page

1969-The Rolling Stones release "Honky Tonk Women" as a single.

1965-The Rolling Stones get a gold record -- their first in the U-S -- for "Satisfaction."

BIRTHDAYS

Allen Collins-Died in 1990

The Lynyrd Skynyrd/Rossington Collins Band guitarist died January 23rd, 1990 at 47. Born 1952.

Keith Godchaux-Died in 1980

The ex-Grateful Dead keyboardist (he and wife Donna Godchaux had left the band in February, 1979) died in a Marin County motorcycle accident July 23rd, 1980, four days after his 32nd birthday. Born 1948.

Bernie Leadon - 71 years old

An original member of the Eagles and The Flying Burrito Brothers, the singer-guitarist -- whose interest in country music was diverging from the Eagles' direction -- was replaced by Joe Walsh at the end of 1975, just before Hotel California was recorded. Leadon's résumé also includes acoustic guitar on the Stone Poneys hit "Different Drum" and sessions with John Denver, Randy Newman, Stevie Nicks and others. He rejoined the Eagles for their History of... tour, performing on the songs he'd originally played on. Born 1947.

Brian May - 71 years old

The guitarist was at work on an advanced degree in astrophysics when he co-founded Queen as an outgrowth of a prior band called Smile. He finally completed his dissertation in 2007 and received his doctorate in 2008. In addition to continuing to lead Queen with drummer Roger Taylor, May is an author, inventor, academic, activist and a solo artist. Born 1947.