Classic Rock Almanac July 19, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1969-The Rolling Stones' "Honky Tonk Women" is released in the US, where it will become the fifth of their eight Billboard number one hits.

1975-Paul McCartney scores his fourth, post-Beatles chart topper in the US with "Listen To What The Man Said". It was a recording that Macca was very disappointed in until Tom Scott added his outstanding soprano saxophone solo. The record would go on to sell a million copies in America and reach #6 in the UK.

1976-Deep Purple announced that at the end of their current tour, they were splitting up. They would reform in 1984

1980-Queen enjoy their third UK #1 album with "The Game", which featured the singles "Another One Bites The Dust" and "Crazy Little Thing Called Love". Both of those releases topped the Billboard Hot 100 in America and the LP went on to sell over four million copies.

1980-With ten Billboard Top 40 hits already to his credit, Billy Joel reaches number one for the first time with "It's Still Rock And Roll To Me". The song would spend eleven weeks in the the Top Ten and would go on to sell over two million copies in the United States

1987-Bruce Springsteen played his first ever show behind the Iron Curtain when he appeared in East Berlin in front of 180,000 people. The show was broadcast on East German TV.

2000-Ozzy Osbourne and his former Black Sabbath band mate Tony Iommi settled a long-running legal dispute over the use of the group's name. Ozzy had filed suit against the guitarist in May of last year, accusing Iommi of falsely proclaiming to be the sole owner of the Black Sabbath name by lodging an application with the US Patent and Trademark Office. The pair released a joint statement confirming they have settled the dispute "amicably".

BORN TODAY

1947-Bernie Leadon

guitar, the Eagles, quit the band in Jan 1976

1947-Brian May

guitarist, singer and songwriter with Queen

1947-Keith Godchaux

pianist, best known for his tenure in the Grateful Dead from 1971 to 1979.

1952-Allen Collins

guitarist with Lynyrd Skynyrd. Collins died on January 23, 1990.