Classic Rock Almanac July 2, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1969-Bassist Noel Redding and drummer Mitch Mitchell quit the Jimi Hendrix Experience after completing the three-day Denver Pop Festival at Mile High Stadium. Hendrix and Mitchell would later team with bassist Billy Cox to form the short-lived Gypsy Sun and Rainbows, who played at the Woodstock Festival.

1976-Brian Wilson appears onstage with The Beach Boys for the first time in twelve years, in Anaheim, California. He's mostly motionless at his piano, but he does sing the lead vocal on "In My Room".

1979-Sony introduces the Walkman, the first portable audio cassette player. Over the next 30 years they will sell over 385 million Walkmans in cassette, CD, mini-disc and digital file versions, but later struggled against Apple's iPod and other new devices.

1991-Guns N' Roses front man Axl Rose dives into the audience to take a camera away from a fan who was taking pictures during a concert in Maryland Heights, Missouri. The ensuing brawl injures fifty people, including fifteen police officers, and results in several other Guns N' Roses concerts being cancelled.

1992-Mick Jagger becomes a grandfather when his daughter Jade has a baby.

2001-Yoko Ono was on hand as Liverpool renamed its airport after John Lennon. Yoko said John would have been very proud. "Thank you very, very much for remembering John and for loving John."

2015-Rod Stewart, Universal Music and Capitol Records were named in a lawsuit brought by the heirs of songwriter Armenter "Bo Carter" Chatmon over a song written in 1928 called "Corrine, Corrina". The complaint asserted that a number that Stewart included on his 2013 album, "Time", was "nearly identical" and "contains substantially similar defining compositional elements, including, but not limited to lyrics, melody, rhythm, tempo, meter, key, and title."

BORN TODAY

1937-David Palmer

the keyboard player for Jethro Tull between 1969 and 1980.

1949-Roy Bittan, "The Professor"

keyboardist with Bruce Springsteen E Street Band which he joined on August 23, 1974.