Classic Rock Almanac July 20, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2004-Van Halen release a two-disc greatest hits collection called Best of Both Worlds. It features three brand new songs recorded with Sammy Hagar.

2000-On his 53rd birthday, Carlos Santana kicks off the North American leg of his Supernatural tour in West Palm Beach, Florida.

1987-Mick Jagger shoots the video for his solo track "Let's Work" in New York.

1986-On the birthday of Sex Pistols drummer Paul Cook, the movie Sid and Nancy premieres in London. Gary Oldman stars as the late Sex Pistols bassist Sid Vicious and Chloe Webb plays his murdered girlfriend, Nancy Spungen. The then-unknown Courtney Love also has a small role in the film.

1986-Santana celebrate their 20th anniversary at a San Francisco concert that features a jam with all previous members of the band.

1985-Sting's solo debut, The Dream of the Blue Turtles, enters the Top 40.

1979-The Electric Light Orchestra takes out magazine ads dedicating the release of "Don't Bring Me Down" to Skylab.

1975-In Providence, Rhode Island, on the first night of the Born to Run Tour, "Miami" Steve Van Zandt plays his first concert as a member of Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band.

1974-Joey Ramone steps out from behind the drum kit and becomes the lead vocalist for the then-unknown Ramones.

1968-Cream's Wheels of Fire, which features "White Room," enters the Top 40 on its way to number-one.

1968-Jane Asher announces on national British television that her engagement to Paul McCartney has been called off. McCartney, who is said to be watching, is surprised by the news.

1965-Columbia Records releases "Like a Rolling Stone." The single turns out to be Bob Dylan's biggest hit ever, climbing to number-two on the U.S. pop chart.

1957-Paul McCartney joins The Quarrymen two weeks after meeting (and impressing) the Liverpool skiffle band at a church picnic. The 15-year-old guitarist is invited to join by the group's Pete Shotton after they meet on the street.

BIRTHDAYS

Stone Gossard - 52 years old

Pearl Jam/Brad/ex-Mother Love Bone guitarist. Born 1966.

Chris Cornell-Died in 2017

Solo/ex-Audioslave/Soundgarden singer-guitarist. Found dead in a hotel room in May 2017. Age 52. Born 1964.

Paul Cook - 62 years old

Sex Pistols/Man Raze/ex-Professionals/ex-Edwyn Collins drummer. Born 1956.

Carlos Santana - 71 years old

After bursting into stardom following a memorable Woodstock performance, the Californian's self-named band scored hits in the '70s with "Black Magic Woman," "Oye Como Va" and "Evil Ways." The Mexican-born guitarist was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998. A year later, his Supernatural album topped the charts, sold many millions and brought him his first number-one single ("Smooth") and a sweep of the major Grammy categories. Born 1947.

John Lodge - 73 years old

The bassist replaced Clint Warwick after The Moody Blues' first hit ("Go Now") and has been a key bandmember ever since. Born 1945.