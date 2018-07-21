Classic Rock Almanac July 21, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2009-Jackson Browne settles his lawsuit against Senator John McCain, the Republican National Committee and the Ohio Republican Party over the use of "Running on Empty" during the 2008 presidential campaign. The defendants issue an apology that reads, in part, "Although Senator McCain had no knowledge of, or involvement in, the creation or distribution of the web campaign video, [he] does not support or condone any actions...inconsistent with artists' rights or the various legal protections afforded to intellectual property."

1990-Roger Waters performs The Wall at Potsdamer Platz, Germany (where the Berlin Wall stood) with help from Cyndi Lauper, Joni Mitchell, Van Morrison, Bryan Adams and Phil Collins.

1987-Guns n' Roses release Appetite for Destruction.

1980-Grateful Dead keyboardist Keith Godchaux is injured in a car accident. He dies two days later.

1979-The Genesis album Duke, which contains the hit single "Turn It on Again," goes gold.

1972-Rod Stewart's Never a Dull Moment album is released. It will peak at number-two on the charts.

1971-The Black Sabbath album Master of Reality is released.

1969-The Beatles begin recording John Lennon's "Come Together" at Abbey Road Studios.

BIRTHDAYS

Howie Epstein-Died in 2003

The former Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers bassist died of a drug overdose February 23rd, 2003 at 47. Born 1955.

Cat Stevens (Stephen Georgiou) - 71 years old

The Greek-English singer-songwriter found fame with "Wild World" and "Peace Train." He left the pop scene in the late-'70s and converted, renouncing Western culture as Yusuf Islam. In November, 2006, he released his first album of pop songs in 28 years, An Other Cup. Born 1947.