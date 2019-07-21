Classic Rock Almanac July 21, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1973-While Billboard listed it at #4, Cashbox magazine said that Three Dog Night's version of "Shambala" was the hottest selling single in the country. A simultaneous release by B.W. Stevenson was also a hit on the US Country charts.

1977-Despite protests, The Sex Pistols made their first appearance on the UK music show Top Of The Pops, where they lip-synched to their third single, "Pretty Vacant". The performance helped push the song up the charts to #7.

1980-Keith Godchaux, former keyboards player with The Grateful Dead, was killed in a car accident in Marin County, California. Godchaux and his wife, Donna, a background vocalist, had been with the Dead from 1971 until 1979, when they were asked to leave.

1990-Pink Floyd's Roger Waters got a little help from his friends Joni Mitchell, Bryan Adams, The Scorpions, Cyndi Lauper, Van Morrison, Sinead O'Connor, The Band and others for a live performance of Pink Floyd's, "The Wall". The event was held on the west side of the Berlin wall and helped raise money for disaster relief. Over 200,000 fans attended the concert, which was released on CD and in video form later in the year.

2006-The Rolling Stones were the top touring band in the world for the first half of 2006, reporting $147.3 million in grosses from 45 shows in US arenas and international stadiums.

BORN TODAY

1943-Henry McCullough

rock guitarist, recorded with Paul McCartney and Wings, featuring on the hit James Bond theme, 'Live and Let Die' and 'My Love'. He was also a member of Spooky Tooth and The Grease Band. McCullough died on June 14, 2016.

1955-Howie Epstein

bass, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers. Died February 23, 2003.