Classic Rock Almanac July 22, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1963-The Beatles' first US album, "Introducing The Beatles" was pressed by Vee-Jay Records, who thought they had obtained the legal rights from EMI affiliate, Trans-Global Records. When it was finally released in January, 1964, Capitol Records would hit Vee Jay with an injunction against manufacturing, distributing, advertising, or otherwise disposing of records by the Beatles. After a trial, Vee-Jay was allowed to release any Beatles records that they had masters of in any form until October 15th, 1964. After that time, they no longer had the right to issue any Beatles product.

1965-Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Bill Wyman appear in a London courtroom and are found guilty of "insulting behavior" for urinating against a London gas station wall. They argued that the owner had refused to give them the key to the men's room, but they are fined five pounds each.

1971-Thirteen days after lead singer Jim Morrison passed away, The Doors are awarded a Gold album for "L.A. Woman". The L.P. included "Lover Her Madly" and "Riders on the Storm"

1994-More than 54,000 fans packed Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, as Billy Joel and Elton John performed the first of five concerts together.

2013-The Rolling Stones celebrated their homecoming in London with an iTunes-only live album titled "The Rolling Stones - Hyde Park Live", which featured many of the band's greatest hits.

2016-Great Britain's Official Charts Company named Paul McCartney as the UK's most successful albums artist of all time. His first #1 LP, "Please Please Me", still holds the record for the most weeks at the top of the chart with 30. "Sgt Pepper's Lonely Heart's Club Band" is the largest selling studio album of all time in England with sales of over 5.1 million. In total, McCartney has spend a total of 191 weeks atop of the UK Albums Chart over his 50+ year career.

BORN TODAY

1944-Rick Davies

vocalist and keyboardist with Supertramp

1947-Don Henley

singer, songwriter, and drummer with the Eagles, solo

1964-William Calhoun

drums, Living Colour