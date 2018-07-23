Classic Rock Almanac July 23, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2005-Jimmy Page is among the judges at Riffathon 2005 in London. The event is designed to promote guitar music across the U-K and raise money for the Action for Brazilian Children Trust.

2001-Paul McCartney proposes to his girlfriend, Heather Mills, in England. They plan to wed in 2002.

1992-Bruce Springsteen opens his first U.S. tour in four years with 10 sold-out shows at New Jersey's 21-thousand seat Brendan Byrne Arena.

1982-Bruce Springsteen gets onstage with The Stray Cats at the Fast Lane in Asbury Park, New Jersey and performs Eddie Cochran's "20 Flight Rock," Gene Vincent's "Be-Bop-a-Lula" and Little Richard's "Long Tall Sally" with the trio.

1977-Foreigner releases "Cold as Ice."

1977-Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham, manager Peter Grant and two security guards are arrested backstage at the Oakland Coliseum and charged with battery after allegedly beating up three employees of Bill Graham, the group's Oakland concert promoter. They plead guilty to misdemeanors and an out-of-court settlement for two-million dollars is reached.

1955-Chuck Berry releases "Maybellene" on Chess Records. A month later, it becomes his first hit.

BIRTHDAYS

Slash (Saul Hudson) - 53 years old

Solo/Velvet Revolver/ex-Slash's Snakepit/Guns n' Roses guitarist. Born 1965.

Nick Menza-Died in 2016

The former Megadeth drummer died on May 21st, 2016 after collapsing onstage during a club gig in California. He was 51. Born 1964.

Blair Thornton - 68 years old

The guitarist joined Bachman-Turner Overdrive in time to play on such '70s hits as "You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet" and "Hey You." Born 1950.