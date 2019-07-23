Classic Rock Almanac July 23, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1977-Led Zeppelin's drummer John Bonham was charged with assault after a concert at the Oakland Coliseum in California. Bonham and band manager Peter Grant had the help of their bodyguard in roughing up a security employee at the venue. After pleading guilty to misdemeanors, the accused settle out of court for two million dollars.

1977-Peter Frampton had the best selling single in America with "I'm In You". Both the song and the album of the same name would go on to reach Platinum status.

1989-Ringo Starr launched his first tour since the break-up of The Beatles with a show in Dallas. Starr began the concert with his 1971 hit "It Don't Come Easy". His backup band included guitarist Joe Walsh, organist Billy Preston and Bruce Springsteen's sax man Clarence Clemons.

2001-59 year old Paul McCartney, who lost his first wife Linda to cancer three years ago, becomes engaged to 33 year old Heather Mills, an activist for the disabled. It will be the first marriage for Mills, a former swimwear model whose left leg was amputated below the knee after she was run down by a police motorcyclist in 1993. The pair would split in 2006 and divorce in 2008, with a settlement that cost Macca millions.

2003-The Sun Records studio in Memphis was designated a national historic landmark.

BORN TODAY

1950-Blair Thorton

guitar, Bachman Turner Overdrive

1964-Nick Menza

drums, Megadeth. Menza died on May 21, 2016.

1965-Slash (Saul Hudson)

guitarist, Guns N' Roses, Slash's Snakepit and Velvet Revolver