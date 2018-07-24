Classic Rock Almanac July 24, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2011-Dan Peek, co-founder of America and writer of "Lonely People," dies in his sleep at age 60.

2008-Abkco Music, the publishing company that owns the rights to The Rolling Stones' song "Play With Fire," sues rapper Lil' Wayne, saying he released an altered version of the song without permission.

2007-Former KISS drummer Peter Criss releases One for All, his first album in 12 years.

2000-David Bowie is the big winner at the Yahoo! Online Internet Life Online Music Awards, taking both the Pioneer award and Best Artist Site. Paul McCartney Live at the Cavern Club wins Best Live Event Online.

1990-A wrongful death trial involving Judas Priest opens in Reno, Nevada. Parents had charged in a lawsuit that the band's Stained Class album contained subliminal messages that drove two teenagers to attempt suicide. The judge eventually clears the group.

1976-Elton John has his first British number-one hit with "Don't Go Breaking My Heart," a duet with Kiki Dee. The single starts a six-week run atop the charts.

1971-"Get It On" by T. Rex reaches number-one in Great Britain. The American group Chase already has a song of that name out, so the Marc Bolan song is retitled "Bang a Gong (Get It On)" for the U.S., where it reaches number-10 -- the group's only major American hit.

1971-Paul McCartney starts assembling his new band, asking onetime Moody Blues leader Denny Laine to join him in Wings.

1969-Paul McCartney records the demo of "Come and Get It" at Abbey Road. He later gives the song to his Apple Records signing, Badfinger.

1965-On the day before he will make history by going electric at the Newport Folk Festival, Bob Dylan performs "All I Really Want to Do", "If You Gotta Go, Go Now", and "Love Minus Zero/No Limit" acoustically at a workshop there.