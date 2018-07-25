Classic Rock Almanac July 25, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Randy Bachman jams with the Paul Shaffer band on David Letterman's Late Show. They rock up such classics as "Takin' Care of Business," "You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet," "American Woman" and the first Guess Who hit, "Shakin' All Over."

2006-Tom Petty releases his third solo album, Highway Companion.

2002-The coroner's report on Who bassist John Entwistle says he had cocaine in his system when he died in his Las Vegas hotel on June 27th. His death is ruled accidental but blamed on drug use and existing heart disease.

1990-Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa become parents to son Evan James.

1980-KISS introduce new drummer Eric Carr at a concert in New York City. Carr, who wears fox makeup, replaces Peter Criss, who was made up as a cat.

1980-AC/DC release Back in Black, their first album with new singer Brian Johnson.

1978-Singer John Lydon (aka Johnny Rotten) announces the formation of his post-Sex Pistols band, Public Image Limited.

1975-David Bowie releases "Fame" as a single.

1973-The Doobie Brothers release "China Grove," the second single off their album The Captain and Me. It will peak at number-15 on Billboard's Hot 100.

1968-The Beatles rehearse "While My Guitar Gently Weeps" at Abbey Road. George Harrison records a solo acoustic demo of the song which remains unreleased until 1996's Anthology 3 album.

1966-In San Francisco, The Rolling Stones perform their last U-S concert with Brian Jones.

1965-In his third annual appearance at the Newport Folk Festival, Bob Dylan shocks purists by doing an electric set backed by The Paul Butterfield Blues Band.

BIRTHDAYS

Mark Clarke - 68 years old

Ex-Uriah Heep, Billy Squier and Mountain bassist. Born 1950.

Manny Charlton - 77 years old

Ex-Nazareth/Manny Charlton Band guitarist. Born 1941.