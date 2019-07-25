Classic Rock Almanac July 25, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1964-The Beatles topped both the US and UK album charts with "A Hard Day's Night", and had the number one single in both countries with the LP's title track. Oddly, the album issued in America had a different track listing than the one released in Great Britain.

1965-Bob Dylan, backed by The Paul Butterfield Blues Band, shocked the audience at the Newport Folk Festival with his new electric sound. The crowd booed him off the stage after three tunes. After being urged by Peter Yarrow (of Peter, Paul and Mary) to return to the stage and go acoustic, Dylan sang two songs to the now-silent audience - "It's All Over Now, Baby Blue" and "Mr. Tambourine Man".

1967-The Beatles and several other UK Rock groups urge the British government to legalize marijuana. Their comments are made in a London Times advertisement, signed by all four members of the group.

1969-Neil Young appeared with Crosby, Stills and Nash for the first time when they played at The Fillmore East in New York. Young was initially asked to help out with live material only, but ended up joining the group on and off for the next 30 years.

1980-KISS introduce their new drummer, Eric Carr, at a concert at the Palladium in New York City. Carr, who wears fox make-up, replaces Peter Criss, who was made up as a cat.

2003-52 year old Erik Braunn, the lead guitarist on Iron Butterfly's 1968 classic rock anthem "In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida," died of cardiac arrest in Los Angeles. Braunn was just 16 years old when he joined Iron Butterfly and spent only two years with the band, from 1967 to 1969, the era of their greatest success. After leaving the group, Braunn continued to work as a songwriter, musician and producer, occasionally reuniting with his former band mates.

2008-The Rolling Stones split with longtime label EMI and signed a new deal with the Universal Music Group, which covers not only future studio albums but the band's lucrative back catalog from 1971's "Sticky Fingers" onward.

2010-Paul McCartney's former wife, Heather Mills, told the press that the trauma and pain she went through after losing her leg in a traffic accident was nothing compared to the way she felt after she and the former Beatle split up. The two separated in 2006 after four years of marriage and went on to fight a bitter public divorce battle which saw her gain a $38.9 million settlement.

BORN TODAY

1941-Manuel Charlton

Nazareth

1946-Jose Chepito Areas

percussionist who was a member of Santana from 1969 - 1977.

1950-Mark Clarke

Uriah Heep